Lily Tomlin: I Won This SAG Award Just In Time -- Trump Moved Up The Doomsday Clock

Legend Lily Tomlin mocked President Donald Trump when she took to the stage at the SAG Awards, dissing him and his team for their ‘alternative facts’ and blaming him for moving up the Doomsday Clock. WATCH and see what she had to say during her Lifetime Achievement Award speech!

Lily Tomlin, 77, was not afraid to throw shade at Donald Trump, 70, when she accepted her Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards in Los Angeles, CA. “The doomsday clock has been moved to two minutes before midnight! And this award came just in the nick of time,” she joked to the audience, referring to the recent shift towards, uh, nuclear Armageddon, which the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists keeps track of. WATCH:

“Live your life so that when you are being honored for your achievements, the people called upon to make laudatory comments can feel reasonable honest about their comments,” the actress added, before bringing up Trump’s favorite phrases. “Otherwise, in these times, all their words of phrase might be perceived as alternative facts, or worst yet, fake news.” Ooh!

“Ironically, this award makes you feel not that you’ve done so much, but that you wish you had done so much more,” she also told the crowd. On that note, Lily then mentioned that she doesn’t plan to back down from activism. “I feel like I’m just getting started,” she said. “What sign should I make for the next march? Global warming, Standing Rock, LGBT issues, Chinese missiles…there’s lots to do…we can all go out and really change things, and as long as I don’t have to audition, I just may be back.” Amazing!

