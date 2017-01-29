Liam Payne Parties Hard In LA As Pregnant GF Cheryl Waits To Give Birth In London

FameFlyNet

Liam Payne hit the town in LA with a few buddies on Jan. 28 while his gorgeous baby mama-to-be Cheryl Fernandez-Versini was across the pond getting ready for their little bundle of joy. But even though Liam was partying hard with his pals, he recently got a reminder of Cheryl to help keep her close at all times.

Liam Payne, 23, and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, 33, have been spending a lot of time apart recently with him working on his new solo album in the United States and her back home in England. While a long distance relationship is hard on any couple, it’s especially rough for a pair expecting their very first baby. Though it seems Liam has come up with a way to keep Cheryl in his heart, or rather his hand, even when they are miles and miles apart!

In case you haven't figured it out already, it looks like the picture Liam based his tattoo from is Cheryl's 3 Words album cover! 👁💌 pic.twitter.com/tThKgzLZCt — Liam and Cheryl (@CheriamNews) January 29, 2017

The “Drag Me Down” singer stepped out in West Hollywood for a little partying at Catch LA Restaurant on Jan. 28 and was spotted with some fresh new ink on his hand — an eye. But this wasn’t just any eye, as one superfan pointed out, it appeared to be his lady love’s peeper! “In case you haven’t figured it out already, it looks like the picture Liam based his tattoo from is Cheryl’s 3 Words album cover!” the fan tweeted. OMG, how sweet is that? This isn’t the first tattoo Liam has had inked in Cheryl’s honor though, already having a big rose on his hand that matches the one on Cheryl’s lower back and rear.

We are sure Cheryl couldn’t be more thrilled to see Liam’s latest tattoo, though she probably has a lot on her mind as she prepares for the baby back in Surrey. Silver Cross, a baby items company that caters to the likes of the Royal Family, dropped off some goods at their home last week proving that their little one will have the same pram as Prince George! Seems like this couple is crushing all professional, parenting and relationship goals right now. Way to go guys!

