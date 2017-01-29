Kristen Stewart Disses ‘Twilight’? She Admits ‘Ive Made A Million Bad Movies’

REX/Shutterstock

Having regrets? Kristen Stewart openly admitted that she’s made ‘a million bad movies,’ making the shocking confession in a new interview. The star credited the flops to honing her style as a director, but did she slam ‘Twilight’ in the process?!

Kristen Stewart, 26, has evolved as an actress before our very eyes. However, she didn’t reach super stardom without having to make a few questionable choices along the way. “When something’s really good, it’s rare – honestly I’ve made a million bad movies,” K-Stew shared with Refinery29. “Not bad, it’s just like sometimes they don’t come together in a way that feels miraculous, and when they do, it genuinely feels like something is floating and you’re all sort of blowing on it to keep it up and it’s like, that fully happened.” Wait, did she totally shade Twilight?!

Many began wondering if she was hinting at vampire-inspired flick as one of the “bad movies,” since it previously won 7 Razzie Awards including worst picture in 2013. Kristen also took home worst actress for her portrayal of Bella in Twilight. However, that role did make her a household name, thanks to its impressive numbers in the box office and huge fan following.

Kristen is still grateful for her experiences nontheless, since it’s given her ideas on the content she wants to produce. She explained how it inspired her style as a director, revealing, “You have to be a little crazy to put yourself through something like that and actually make it happen.”

Kristen made her directorial debut last week, premiering her 17-minute short film Come Swim at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. “This movie is like full-frontal heartbreak. It’s that first fall to this existential netherworld,” she explained to the publication. “You can attack yourself with memories or, depending on perspective, you can take a step back and say, ‘Actually, it wasn’t so bad. That was fun, we did have fun and it was nice.'” We’re definitely going to check it out!

