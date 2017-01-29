Courtesy of Instagram/FameFlyNet

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian share more than blood and the same last name. The sexy sisters both have an amazing fashion sense and smoking hot bods! Get a load of the twinsie outfits Kim and Kourtney wore on their family vacation that have us asking who flaunted their abs and cleavage best!

Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Kim Kardashian, 36, were totally twinning on Jan. 28 when they stepped out with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan on their big family getaway. The hot mamas showed off their amazing abs and cleavage in teeny tiny crop tops on their way to dinner during their Costa Rican vacay, and we can’t decide whose torso and chest looks hotter!

Kourt wore a super sexy black-and-pale pink bra top with high-waisted silky, pale pink pants, while little sis Kim donned an itty bitty white bra top and a high-waisted black skirt. Kim let her straight locks hang loose, while Kourtney pulled her hair back into a high ponytail. These looks brought all eyes toward the Kardashian sisters’ rockin’ abs and stunning chests and my, oh my, how do we choose whose reign supreme?!? CLICK HERE TO SEE KOURTNEY AND KIM’S SEXY TROPICAL TRIP LOOKS.

Though Kourtney and Kim were the ones who went toe to toe in sexy outfits that night, they aren’t the only Kardashians who flaunt what their mama gave them. Khloe Kardashian, 32, is currently the sister most famous for her workouts, hosting her own reality TV series Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.

Kim probably even got a few pointers from her little sis on how to keep her abs looking their best when she and Khloe met up for a serious workout on vacay that same day. “I never Snapchat my workouts, just because… I don’t know why. I’m just not Kourtney and Khloe,” Kim hilariously revealed on Snapchat after the session. “But it’s like, if I don’t Snap it, then it’s as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour.” Alright Kourt, what do you have to say to one up Kim?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim and Kourtney’s rocking abs? Give us all your thoughts below!

