Kerry Washington Debuts Sleek Long Hair Makeover At SAG Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Straight fire! Kerry Washington debuted a complete hair makeover at the SAG Awards Jan. 29, when she showed up with stunning, straight locks! This was a major shock, because Kerry rocked a gorgeous bob just one day prior to her sleek debut! Get the style scoop on her hair makeover!

Kerry Washington was an absolute vision at the SAG Awards, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 29. The actress debuted new, long, straight locks and we’re seriously obsessed! This is a major hair 180 from the bob she donned at the Producers Guild Awards just one day before [Jan. 28] stepping out with her new hair do’!

She first debuted the her bob at the Producers Guild Awards and her hair was chopped and colored to a light brown shade by her hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew. It was amazing!

For the SAG Awards, Takisha shared her secrets on Instagram. She posted a pic with her tools and wrote: “You have to have the right tools @dysonhair and the right products @neutrogena to make the magic happen. Its time to start glam for the #sagawards!! Who’s ready to see what this #dysonhair #dryer is about to do?! 1st up shampoo & #triplerepairdeeprecoverymask by #neutrogena.”

So, to get her exact hair, start with the Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo, followed by the Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask. Get a perfect blow dry with the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer!

Her makeup was done by Carola Gonzalez. Her flawless skin was thanks to Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint foundation with hyaluronic acid.

She also wore a brand new shade of Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine. There are a bunch of new shades coming in February, and Kerry showed off one of them at the Screen Actors Guild Awards!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Kerry Washington’s SAG Awards hair makeover?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.