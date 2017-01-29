Kerry Washington Dazzles In Sparkling Sheer Gown At SAG Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Kerry Washington dominated the SAG Awards red carpet just like Olivia Pope dominates Washington each and every week on ‘Scandal.’ The actress stunned in a sheer white gown that made our jaws drop to the floor. All hail Kerry!

As usual, Kerry Washington, 39, looked flawless on the red carpet at the SAG Awards. The Scandal star, who’s nominated for her role in the HBO movie Confirmation, wowed in a sparkling and embellished white gown.

The off-the-shoulder dress featured sheer detailing on the sleeves and bottom of the gown. Kerry’s sleek and straight hair and dark smokey eye make her look absolutely perfect from head-to-toe. She looked like a queen! Kerry’s hunky husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, 35, stood by her side as she reigned over the SAG Awards.

The actress is attending the SAG Awards just days after Scandal season 6 premiered. The show was pushed to midseason because of Kerry’s pregnancy. After 8 long months, Scandal is back and TGIT has been restored. The show started off with a bang. Mellie lost the election, but Vargas was killed right after winning! Olivia is certain that Cyrus plotted the assassination, but this is Scandal, so anything can happen.

Kerry has graced us with her presence this awards season just months after giving birth to her second child, Caleb, in October 2016. She also has a daughter, Isabelle, who is two years old now. Seriously, there’s nothing Kerry can’t do. She always makes everything she does look effortless.

At the 2017 Golden Globes, Kerry looked like a queen in an embellished black-and-gold gown by Dolce & Gabbana. She paired her gorgeous look with straight, sleek hair and a moody dark lip. She certainly knows how to dress to impress!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Kerry’s dress at the SAG Awards? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.