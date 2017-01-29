Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles’ Awkward Run-In — Wouldn’t Date Him Again If He Begged

REX/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner is well and truly over Harry Styles! In fact, she wouldn’t go back to dating him again even if he begged her — so says a friend of the reality star-turned-supermodel. HollywoodLife.com has the dish….

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles were bound to collide at some time in the future, seeing as they pretty much run with the same crowd. And, collide they did on Jan. 28. as both arrived in Inglewood, California, to catch the awesome Kings of Leon in concert. Awkward, much? Adding to the awkwardness stakes, Harry, 22, had a hot brunette mystery woman on his arm as he rocked out. Ouch, that’s got to hurt, right?

Not so, in fact, Kendall, 21, has very firmly moved on from the One Direction heartthrob, and is getting hot and heavy with rapper, A$AP Rocky. Oh, and Lakers baller, Jordan Clarkson. Take that Harry Styles! “Kendall and Harry had a really awkward moment when they were both backstage in the VIP area and were close, but they pretty much ignored each other,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kendall is over Harry’s b******t and she totally took the high ground — she just smiled at him then politely ignored him for the rest of the night. She had no idea he was going to be there, but she really didn’t care. Kendall knew she was going to run in to him at some point, so in a way she’s glad it’s over and out of the way. She’s very happy with A$AP now and wouldn’t go back to dating Harry again even if he begged her.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kendall has been linked to Jordan, 24, since they were spotted partying together back in March 2016. Fast forward a few months and the 21-year-old was seen being wined and dined by A$AP, 28, in Paris on July 26. Since then, the oldest Jenner sister has been snapped out and about with both the rapper and the Laker point guard, separately, on numerous different occasions.

Kendall and Harry dated for a hot minute back at the start of 2016, but it was all over in the blink of an eye. However, they reunited again months later when the musician was spotted front and center at Kendall’s big birthday bash at Catch and Delilah’s in Los Angeles on Nov. 2.

