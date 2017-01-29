Kate Hudson Rocks Gothic-Chic Look In Black Mesh Gown & Dark Lips At SAG Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Wow! All eyes were on Kate Hudson as she strutted down the SAG Awards red carpet on Jan. 29. The blonde bombshell looked absolutely fantastic in a goth-like black dress complete with mesh panels & moody dark lips. We could not get enough of her sexy look. Does she look fierce or what?

Kate Hudson, 37, was a vision at the 23rd annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards on Jan. 29. Sporting a rock n’ roll look, the actress slicked back her blonde locks, swiped on dark red lipstick, and slipped into a black mesh dress featuring a floral belt. Normally in light colors, it was refreshing to see Kate in something a bit darker and a LOT bolder!

@sophielopez brought some shoes 👠 over 😜 #SAGAwardsPrep A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

Kate, who’s a presenter tonight, looked beyond confident in her stunning dress. Flaunting her killer figure, the star was all smiles as she posed for the cameras. Her dress definitely demanded attention too with its mesh flowing slit sleeves, nearly-sheer skirt, and shimmery top with mesh paneling. Both modern and elegant, Kate even showed off some under boob — talk about a daring choice for the SAGs.

A super dark burgundy lip and sleek ‘do completed Kate’s glamorous ensemble. Her skin was also glowing and her sky-high lashes were the icing on the cake! But it was her accessories that TRULY made a statement. The blonde beauty rocked a Christian Dior flower belt, which was a unique choice, but we think it totally worked! She also had on multiple silver earrings and even a cartilage cuff. SO gorgeous!

The Fabletics co-founder will present the trophy for best supporting film actor later in the evening. And to prepare for her big moment, Kate committed herself to some serious prep work that included lots of shoes and lots of soup!

Sharing a photo of jars full of soups to her Instagram on Jan. 23, Kate wrote, “Soup cleanse begin” with the hashtags #FirstDayTheHardestDay and #MondayMotivation. On day five of her diet, the celeb finished off the workweek with a “Pilates day,” toning up a couple days before the awards.

The third step of prep is by far our favorite as her stylist Sophie Lopez “brought some shoes over.” Judging from Kate’s shot of her shoe options though, “some” was quite the understatement. Looks like all the hard prep work paid off though as Kate is truly shining tonight.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving Kate’s bold look? Are you excited to watch her present tonight?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.