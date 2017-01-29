Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Skyping Every Day During Vacay — Hope Time Apart Will ‘Heal Marriage’

REX/Shutterstock

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian might be thousands of miles apart, but that doesn’t mean they’re not still close. In fact, Kanye hopes Kim’s time away In Costa Rica will prove to be just what the doctor ordered when it comes to healing their troubled relationship. Read on for the whole story.

“[Kanye West] is hoping that [Kim Kardashian] going away with her family will give them both the space they need to heal their marriage,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s focusing on his music, which is always a good head space for him to be in, while Kim films the show, hangs out and relaxes. He really loves Kim and is committed to making the marriage work.

“They’ve been Skyping every day and Kanye is confident that when she returns home they can really get things back on track relationship wise,” the source concludes. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kim and Kanye haven’t being “doing great” recently, but, the 36-year-old is “more hopeful” than she’s been in a long time that they can work things out.

Well, let’s face it, the couple has been through some pretty tough times over the past few months. First they had to deal with the aftermath of the terrifying robbery ordeal Kim was subjected to in Paris last Oct. Then, there was the whole drama of Kanye being hospitalized back in Nov. for “sleep deprivation and exhaustion.” On top of that, the two have had a slew of work commitments that have kept them stressed-out and unable to focus on their relationship woes.

But, now things have calmed down once again, and after having spent some time quality time together in LA, hopefully they’ll be able to move past their troubles. Kim and Kanye, 39, were spotted putting on a united front as they enjoyed a sweet lunch date at Hugo’s in Agoura Hills on Jan. 18. They seemed to be in sync, wearing matching ripped jeans, shortly after the reality star returned home from her work trip to Dubai.

Kim is currently sunning herself in a variety of ever-skimpier swimsuits with her sisters and mom in Costa Rica, as the family continues filming for the new season of KUWTK. Meanwhile, Kanye is back home in LA, working on his music and waiting for his lady love to return stateside.

