Kaley Cuoco Rocks Naturalistic Makeup & Pretty Updo At 2017 SAG Awards

Kaley Cuoco always gets it right! The ‘Big Bang Theory’ star looked stunning at the SAG Awards on Jan. 29, opting for a casual but pretty updo and a simplistic makeup look. How perfect is her liquid liner?

Kaley Cuoco, 31, looked amazing at the 2017 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, CA, and we’ve broken down the look right here!

For her gorgeous hair, Cervando Maldonado for Suave Professionals styled Kaley using the Suave Luxe Style collection, including Shine Styling Oil and Dry Shampoo.

Celeb makeup artist Jamie Greenberg then prepped Kaley’s skin with Kiehl’s Pure Vitality Skin Renewing Cream before giving her a fresh-faced makeup look. “Good skin is the most important thing when it comes to perfecting that red carpet look,” Jamie says. Mission accomplished!

Preppin @normancook skin for the @sagawards with @kiehlsnyc Pure Vitality Skin Renewing Cream // Good skin is the most important thing when it comes to perfecting that red carpet look!! #kiehls #kiehlsnyc #kiehlspartner #sagawards #JamieMakeup A photo posted by Jamie Greenberg (@jamiemakeupgreenberg) on Jan 29, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

Anyway, we love that Kaley wanted to go with a more lowkey beauty look, because her intricately designed, feathery gown totally deserves to take center stage! Kaley shared a pic on Instagram, commenting that she felt like an “angel” in the garment. Love it!

We have to say that Kaley has been killing the awards show circuit lately. We absolutely loved her beauty look at the People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 19, when she rocked a smokey eye and top knot as she took the stage to accept the “Favorite Network TV Comedy” award with the rest of the The Big Bang Theory cast. So good!

