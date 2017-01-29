Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Toned Physique In Flirty Blush Gown At SAG Awards

REX/Shutterstock

This isn’t a theory — it’s a fact. Kaley Cuoco is slaying on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet. The actress, whose show is nominated tonight, is already a winner in this fabulous look!

Kaley Cuoco, 31, is showing off that awesome figure that she is super proud of! On the SAG Awards red carpet on Jan. 29 the Big Bang Theory actress donned a strappy, flirty gown that looked stunning on her fit bod!

The actress, who notoriously only tries on one dress, wore a light pink, fairytale-esque gown with frills and bows fit for a princess! The wispy gown, that featured a silk bow at the neck, included streaks of teal tulle at the bottom, mixed with the blush fabric. Kaley swept her hair off her face in a delicate bun. She accessorized simply with Le Vian jewels. She looked absolutely gorgeous!

Recently, Kaley was super candid about her new body and outlook on life since her divorce in an interview with Women’s Health. “Years ago I had my nose done,” Kaley shared with the mag for their December 2016 issue. “And my boobs — best thing I ever did. Recently, I had a filler in a line in my neck I’ve had since I was 12. As much as you want to love your inner self… I’m sorry, you also want to look good.”

However, her awesome abs and toned physique are all natural! Kaley discussed her fitness routine with the mag and explained how yoga and horse-back riding helped her get through her divorce from ex-husband Ryan Sweeting in 2016. Plus, her love for horses lead her to meet her boyfriend, professional equestrian Karl Cook!

Tonight, Kaley’s show Big Bang Theory is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. The show has been nominated in the category five times since 2012, but has yet to win. Maybe tonight will be their special night! Kaley and her co-star Jim Parsons, who is also nominated for his role in Hidden Figures, joked around with E!’s Brad Goreski about the evenings seating arrangements. Kaley was jokingly bummed that Jim was ditching the Big Bang table for the Hidden Figures table inside the show. LOL!

