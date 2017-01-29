Justin Bieber Shows Off Skills With Last-Minute Goal At NHL Celeb All-Star Game: Watch

Image Courtesy of TMZ

He shoots, he scores! Justin Bieber showed off his skills with a last-minute goal at the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout on Jan. 28, making Wayne Gretzky proud! The star put on his game face and surpassed all expectations. Watch the epic video!

Justin Bieber, 22, is clearly multi-talented! The “Company” singer was just one of the stars who appeared at the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout on Jan. 28, but he certainly left a lasting impression. He showed off his insane skills on the ice, lacing up for the highly anticipated charity game at the Staples Center. Justin clearly had a few things up his sleeve, even scoring a goal just as the game was ending! The crowd was immediately sent into a frenzy after he landed the impressive shot, chanting his name while the announcer gave him all the praise in the world!

It was great to see the Biebs showing up for the star-studded event which honored Alan Thicke. Each player’s uniform was fitted with a custom patch to honor the late star’s memory, making it even more special. There were two teams that faced off in the friendly game, Team Gretzky and Team Lemieux, and they were suitably coached by Hockey Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux. This year, the match benefited Echoes of Hope, a nonprofit organization which works to give hope to at-risk and emancipated foster children.

We have to hand it to Justin, for looking a total pro as he glided the puck around with ease. However, he did have a little trouble facing off against his more qualified opponents, later finding himself slammed against the glass exterior by NHL star Chris Pronger. Even though it appeared to hurt, the Biebs kept his cool and played his heart out! Justin was one of several stars, including Cuba Gooding Jr., who played for Team Gretzky. We’re sure he’s very proud!

