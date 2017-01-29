Image Courtesy of TNT

For her eighth SAG Award win, Julia Louis-Dreyfus used the opportunity to bring awareness to the refugee ban — and reveal how her family was personally affected.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus beat out a ton of strong women at the 2017 SAG Awards on Jan. 29, taking home the award for Outstanding Female in a Comedy for her role in Veep. She’s not new to the winner’s circle and has always known how to make a speech. So, she didn’t waste anytime beating around the bush — she immediately took on Donald Trump.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus jokes by echoing Trump: “This award is legitimate and I won.” #SAGawards pic.twitter.com/mQB9nhPDuJ — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 30, 2017

“Whether the Russians did or did not hack the voting of tonight’s SAG Awards, I look out at the million or probably a million and a half people, and I say this award is legitimate, and I won. I’m the winner, the winner is me. Landslide,” she said, joking at first.

She then got very serious.

“I am the daughter of an immigrant. My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France, and I am an American patriot, and I love this country,” she said. “I am horrified by its blemishes, and this immigrant ban is a blemish, and it is un-American.”

With that, she read a statement that the Writers’ Guild of America released. “Our guilds are unions of storytellers who have always welcomed those from other nations, and of varying beliefs, who wish to share their creativity with America,” co-presidents Michael Winship and Howard A. Rodman, said in a statement. “We are grateful to them, we stand with them, we will fight for them.”

