John Lithgow Wins The SAG For Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series

REX/Shutterstock

John Lithgow is a winner! He took home the prize for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series for his role as Winston Churchill in The Crown and gave quite a speech!

Guess the Screen Actors Guild loved John Lithgow in The Crown just as much as audiences did. The Guild awarded John with the Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series on Jan. 29. John was up against some great performances from the top shows on television right now, but the 71 year-old managed to come out on top for his impressive transformation into the iconic Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

“I never would have cast myself as Winston Churchill,” said John joked at the start of his speech. He was sweetly shocked by his win, but still managed to thank the crew who helped him become Churchill. John could not help, but praise his “magnificent cast of about 50 wonderful English actors led by our marvelous Claire Foy. These are the people who delivered me up to this podium,” he said. Claire played Queen Elizabeth II and later won the SAG for Outstanding Lead Female Actor in a Drama Series. John praised his fellow nominees as well as “a great and under-rated actress who somehow managed to speak my exact thoughts three weeks ago in another awards ceremony and that’s Meryl Streep.”

John’s category was full of incredible performances this year from Sterling K. Brown in This Is Us, Peter Dinklage in Game of Thrones, to Rami Malek in Mr. Robot, and of course Kevin Spacey in House of Cards. John’s SAG win definitely meant a lot to come from his fellow actors and his speech was so sweet!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about John’s win? Sound off in the comments below!

