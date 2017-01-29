Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Teaming Up For Epic Collaboration?

FameFlyNet

Jessica Biel is her hubby Justin Timberlake’s biggest fan! So of course she’s been nothing but ecstatic and supportive over his very first Oscar nomination for his song from the movie ‘Trolls.’ So ecstatic in fact that HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY they are talking about collaborating!

“Jessica [Biel] is being super supportive, she loves when Justin [Timberlake] is on a creative tear, she finds it really sexy,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s played some of his new material to her, and she loves it. They’re in a really great place together relationship-wise right now. Justin has even talked about collaborating with Jess on a new track sometime in the future, which she’s super excited about.”

Justin has clearly kicked into creative overdrive after being nominated for hist very first Oscar at the 2017 Academy Awards for his song “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” from the movie Trolls. Justin’s fun tune is nominated for Best Original Song and will be going up against two songs from La La Land, “Audition” and “City Of Stars,” Lin Manuel-Miranda’s “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s Moana and “The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story. Jessica can’t help but be excited for her hubby of four years and be excited to collaborate with him!

Jessica recently stepped out on Justin’s arm at the Golden Globes on Jan. 8 where he gave an epic performance with host Jimmy Fallon to open the award show. The pair looked so sweet together all night, dressed to the nines and flaunting their love. Though we are sure they were sad to leave their own little “troll,” their 1-year-old son Silas, back at home!

We can’t what to see what Jessica and Justin might come up with together in the future!

HollywoodLifers, would you be excited to hear a collaboration between Justin and Jessica? Give us all your thoughts below!

