JLo & Drake: Will Their Insane Chemistry Make Him Commit To Her Forever?

Courtesy of Instagram

Drake is learning that his fun and flirty relationship with Jennifer Lopez may not be forever, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Their friends don’t think they have a fighting chance! Are they going to be able to prove them wrong?

Um, rude. While Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, have been getting closer and closer, people just aren’t seeing they relationship turning into anything serious or longterm. How would they know? Apparently, it’s all about the different lifestyles that JLo and Drake lead. While Jennifer’s all glitz and glamour, she does have that second life as a devoted mommy. And Drake’s just what you see: a dedicated playboy who loved living large! Doesn’t “opposites attract” apply here? Nope, says our insider.

“JLo and Drake are still seeing each other — for now — but nobody thinks it will last,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s crazy chemistry between them and an insanely strong attraction, but aside from that and their music, they really have nothing else in common. They are at totally different places in life. Jen is a mom and is dedicated to raising her kids and giving them the best life possible — whereas Drake is dedicated to himself and having the best time possible!

That’s really reasonable; they are different people. But that doesn’t mean it can’t work out! We’re really rooting for this couple. They’re so into each other! There have been signs that the relationship’s started cracking a little bit, though. Jennifer, as a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY, is worried that Drake will cheat on her at the Super Bowl with the hot chicks he’s hired to strip during his party!

Even though she’s JLo, one of the sexiest women in the world, she still has her fears that Drake won’t be faithful when he’s surrounded by scantily-clad women. Hopefully, that’s not the case and he’ll stay faithful to his woman. He’d be totally dumb to mess up something that good!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake and JLo’s love will last? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.