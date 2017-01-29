‘In Dubious Battle’ Trailer: Watch Selena Gomez Play Pregnant Daughter Of Strike Worker

It’s a role unlike anything Selena Gomez has ever played before: motherhood! Selena looks powerful and pregnant in the new trailer for James Franco’s drama ‘In Dubious Battle’, and we absolutely cannot wait to see this movie! You have to watch Selena rock her (fake) baby bump!

If you’re looking for inspiration on how to lead the resistance, look no further. Selena Gomez, 24, has reunited with her Spring Breakers cohort James Franco for his new film, In Dubious Battle, and it’s clear that she’s going to be a total standout! In the adaptation of the John Steinbeck classic novel of the same name, Selena plays the pregnant strike worker Lisa London, who’s also the daughter of the camp’s leader. Let’s just say her role looks way more intense than anything else she’s ever done before!

Lucky Selena is paired with Nat Wolff, 22, as her love interest, Jim, in the Depression-era flick. If the film stays true to the novel, they have a ton of lovey-dovey scenes together as Lisa dreams of “a simple, clean life” with Jim far away from their farm labor existence.

The film centers around men assembling an apple pickers strike at their miserable farm in California after getting their wages cut to only a dollar a day. But while it’s guys everywhere, the women onscreen, especially Selena, have meaty roles. She’s far from just a love interest. At some point in the film, Selena’s character gets pregnant, and has an intensely brutal birthing scene. We’ll see acting like we never have before from her!

The film, which was well received at the Venice Film Festival in Fall 2016, also features heavyweights like: Vincent D’Onofrio, Bryan Cranston, Robert Duvall, Ed Harris, Sam Shepard, Zach Braff, and Josh Hutchinson. This is going to be one hell of a film.

There is no official release date for In Dubious Battle at this time.

