‘Hidden Figures’ Wins SAG Award For Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture

What a talented group of actors! The cast of ‘Hidden Figures’ took home the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture on Jan. 29. With stars like Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, & Janelle Monáe, it’s easy to see why ‘Hidden Figures’ was given the major honor. But it was their acceptance speech that really blew us away!

The competition was tough this year at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, but Hidden Figures came out on top! The Hidden Figures squad, including Taraji P. Henson, 46, Octavia Spencer, 46, and Janelle Monáe, 31, was honored for their amazing performances in the film with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Even better, their acceptance speech proved they truly are worthy of the award!

Upon taking the stage to accept their statue, Taraji took the microphone and inspired women — and Americans everywhere. The star began by saying this film is about “unity.” And after thanking every member of this “incredible guild,” she thanked the American heroes that she and her co-stars played. “Without them, we would not know how to reach the stars,” Taraji said, adding that these women did not complain about the “problems and issues” in their era.

“They focused on solutions. These brave women helped put men into space,” the teary-eyed star continued. “This story is one of unity, it’s about what happens when we put our differences aside, and we come together as a human race, we win. Love wins every time. Thank you so much for appreciating these women — they are hidden figures no more!” Powerful, right?

Hidden Figures beat out the casts of Captain Fantastic, Fences, Manchester by the Sea, and Moonlight in order to snag this prestigious honor. The film is also up for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Octavia), and Best Adapted Screenplay. We can’t wait to see what other awards this amazing film collects next month!

