Fifth Harmony No-Shows At NHL All-Star Game & Fans Are Furious

Rex/Shutterstock

What happened to Firth Harmony? The group was supposed to perform the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 29, but they didn’t show up! As a member of the ice crew delivered a version of the American national anthem, fans were outraged for being stood up!

Maybe Ally Brooke Hernandez, 23, Normani Kordei Hamilton, 20, Dinah Jane Hansen, 19, and Lauren Jauregui, 20, got cold feet? Fifth Harmony were booked to sing the American national anthem at the start of the 2017 NHL All-Star game, but instead, the “Star Spangled Banner” was sung by Courtney Daniel, one of the Los Angeles Kings’ ice crew. While Courtney’s performance was great, it wasn’t what all the Harmonizers were hoping to see.

The initial announcement was that one of the member of the group was sick! Instead of performing as a three-piece, they all stuck together in solidarity and cancelled the gig. While that’s heartwarming, a lot of Harmonizers weren’t so understanding of the group’s decision.

One eagle-eyed fan noticed that Normani liked one of Usher’s photos ahead of the cancellation. Hmm. Some NHL fans didn’t really seem that upset that 5H pulled a no-show, why some Harmonizers weren’t buying the whole “Oh, someone got sick” excuse. Some threw some shade, saying the group pulled a Camila Cabello, 19, by pulling out at the last minute.

Not sure of details, but a member of @FifthHarmony took ill and the group opted to not perform at the NHL All-star game. Hope all is well — Tuxi Stringer (@Tuxicat10) January 29, 2017

NHL: "moments ago a member of fifth harmony fell ill… incredibly" normani: pic.twitter.com/xfTcsizrRI — Dyl (@scholaurship) January 29, 2017

What happened to @FifthHarmony singing at the NHL all star game? — Rachel (@iam__pebbles) January 29, 2017

What happened to @FifthHarmony singing the national anthem at the NHL All Star game?! The fuck 😒 — Newbolt (@Axiom_) January 29, 2017

Fifth Harmony missed the NHL all star game. Apparently they didn't think it was…worth it. pic.twitter.com/EqOroSkjam — Keith Barnard 📎 (@Keith2TheCity) January 29, 2017

So one member of Fifth Harmony got sick so the entire group cannot sing the National Anthem? Wish us NHL fans cared…#NHLAllStar — ⓢⓐⓜ (@SammEKayy) January 29, 2017

Wow, she was really good – much prefer her to Fifth Harmony 👍🏻 #NHLAllStar #nhl https://t.co/mKucxuhJzu — LMBez (@LMBez) January 29, 2017

Fifth Harmony just Camila'ed the NHL All Star game — taylor (@taymlnsk) January 29, 2017

At least Carly Rae Jepsen, 31, managed to show up. The Canadian singer delivered a faithful rendition of “O Canada,” her country’s national anthem. Plus, barring any sudden outbreak of the flu, Nick Jonas, 24, is still set to perform during the second-intermission. Maybe that’ll make the Harmonizers feel better?

Fifth Harmony is back in the public eye, following the disappointing split with Camila Cabello. Their first public performance since Camila left the group on Dec. 19 was at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards. Though they were down to a foursome, they rocked their hit, “Work From Home,” like it was no big deal. Nice.

Of course, there’s always talk of possibly finding Camila’s replacement. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 44, gave a rousing audition for the open spot after the PCAs. Though the Rock can practically do anything, fans shouldn’t expect him to go on the road with 5H anytime soon. However, 5H recently extended an invitation to Jamie Lynn Spears, 26, the sister of Britney Spears, 35. In fact, 5H said that Britney can join too, so maybe Fifth Harmony is about to become Sixth Harmony?

What did you think about Fifth Harmony bailing on the NHL All-Star Game, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.