Emma Stone Wins SAG Award & Admits Things Are ‘Inexcusable’ In Our Country

Congratulations are in order! Emma Stone, 28, took home the Screen Actors Guild award on Jan. 29 for her incredible role in ‘La La Land.’

What a group of women to beat! Emma Stone was up against Amy Adams (for Arrival), Emily Blunt (for The Girl on the Train), Natalie Portman (for Jackie), and Meryl Streep (for Florence Foster Jenkins) at the 2017 SAG Awards, and when they announced her name, she was absolutely in awe!

"I’m so grateful to be a part of a group of people that care!" – Emma Stone #sagawards pic.twitter.com/oCCYuxKRmc — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 30, 2017

After immediately freaking out, she then thanked her director, Damien Chazelle, and co-star, Ryan Gosling. “Ryan, you’re the best. That’s just the truth. No one can argue it,” she said casually. (I mean, duh.)

She ended her speech thanking others though — the other women in the category, calling their talent and intelligence “mind blowing,” and the actors who gave incredibly powerful speeches through the show, who referenced the state of the country we’re in now that Donald Trump is president.

“We’re in a really tricky time in the world in our country, and things are really inexcusable, and scary and need action,” she said. “I’m so grateful to be part of a group of people that cares and want to reflect things back to society.”

Emma looked stunning at the show, wearing an Alexander McQueen spaghetti-strapped dress, half lace, half covered in flowers. This was her fourth SAG nomination, and third win — her first in 2012, for her role in The Help and second in 2015, for her role in Birdman. This one was also extra special — Jonah Hill, her costar in Superbad presented it to her!

