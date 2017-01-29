Emma Stone’s Gorgeous, Retro Waves At SAG Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Emma Stone looked picture perfect in Los Angeles, beaming while promoting her award winning film, ‘La La Land’, at the SAG Awards.

La La Land is sweeping this season, and Emma Stone is the gorgeous lady behind the much talked-about musical.

She wore a black, lace Alexander McQueen dress that was so sexy.

Her hair and makeup at the Screen Actors Guild Awards was breathtaking.

Her red hair was pulled to the side, and styled in stunning, retro waves. Very old Hollywood and perfect for this show.

Her makeup was so pretty. Her eyes were dark and smokey, with a green shadow all over the lid. Her lips were a gorgeous pink-coral color, that looked fantastic next to her red hair.

Her brows were dark and defined. Her skin was luminous, and although she was wearing foundation, her freckles shined through. She had one of my favorite beauty looks of the night!

Emma’s hair and makeup at the Golden Globes was also my favorite look on that night, January 8. There, she rocked a side part, and a twisted, romantic updo. Her makeup was soft and pretty — a pink lip and shimmering eye makeup.

Emma’s hair at the Globes was styled by Mara Roszak, a L’Oréal Paris Celebrity Hairstylist who used L’Oreal products for the look! We love that her look is so attainable, with drugstore products!

She really is slaying this awards season! She looked stunning.

