Emma Stone Reunites With ‘Superbad’ Bestie Jonah Hill After SAG Awards Win

Wait a second? Are we getting a ‘Superbad 2’? Well, we may not see a hilarious sequel, but we did get the cutest reunion ever from co-stars, Emma Stone and Jonah Hill! After she took home the SAG for Best Actress in ‘La La Land’, the pair had the sweetest embrace ever, and you have to see it, right here!

Emma Stone, 28, took home the best award of the night at the 2017 SAG Awards, Jan. 29 at the Shrine Auditorium in LA. She won the Best Actress SAG for her incredible portrayal of a struggling, sharp actress in the musical comedy-drama La La Land. Although it was a beyond epic moment for the actress, what happened after was what made us freak out!

Emma and Jonah Hill, 33, had a sweet Superbad reunion! Can we say, Seth and Jules FOREVER! Their adorable reunion started off with the actor handing her one of the biggest awards of the night for Best Actress. They hugged each other like they haven’t seen each other in years and they couldn’t stop smiling! How cute was it that Jonah presented her with the SAG? After Emma’s acceptance speech, she and her former co-star walked off stage, arm-in-arm, and it gave us serious Superbad vibes. And, we weren’t the only ones. The internet went wild over Emma and Jonah’s reunion and fans couldn’t handle it…

How about that #Superbad reunion with Emma Stone and Jonah Hill! #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/OqTEf3HlvT — Tyler Schirado (@TyRawrrnosaurus) January 30, 2017

Wow Emma stone won a sag award for la la land and Jonah hill was the one to give it to her and her first movie was with him in Superbad — Boa Hancock (@__Giuliette__) January 30, 2017

so fitting that jonah hill presented the award to emma stone. seth + jules 4ever #superbad #sagawards — Monika Pietrzak (@moni3389) January 30, 2017

Superbad became an instant hit when it made people laugh all around the world in Aug. 2007. It was such a special movie for Emma, because it was her FIRST film. With a $20 million budget, the movie ended up pulling in a whopping $169 million, just in the U.S., and became a box office hit. After that she went on to star in films such as The House Bunny [2008], Zombieland [2009], and Easy A [2010]. And, today, she’s one of Hollywood’s most renowned actresses.

Emma beat out top actresses like Meryl Streep, 67, Amy Adams, 42, Natalie Portman, 35, and Emily Blunt, 33, for the Best Actress SAG. And, you know what they say? Whoever takes the Best Actress SAG, is a sure fine lock for the Oscar. In fact, the last four women who took home SAGs in the Best Actress category went on to win the Oscar. So, can Emma be lucky number 5? Well, with her victory tonight, it definitely puts her in a good position. Not to mention, La La Land is nominated for 14 Oscars for the Feb. 26 show. Emma also won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a comedy/musical when the show kicked off awards season on Jan. 8.

