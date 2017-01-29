Emma Stone Stuns In See-Through Black Floral Dress At The SAG Awards

AP Images

Emma Stone was the star of the show at the 23rd annual 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29th, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Emma looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her dress and is nominated for so many awards! We absolutely love Emma’s red carpet look, do you?

Emma Stone, 28, looked incredible at the 23rd annual 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29th, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and we’re obsessed with her dress. Emma is up for the most coveted awards for her new film La La Land and she looked so gorgeous, we can’t even handle it!

Ever since Emma’s movie, La La Land, came out, she has been dressing the part perfectly. She always rocks some sort of whimsical sparkly dress with little embellishments and it looks like she’s wearing an outfit from the movie.

Her latest look for the SAG red carpet was absolutely stunning and we love her dress. She rocked a stunning black Alexander McQueen spaghetti strapped gown that was completely see-through and sheer with gorgeous colored floral embroidery all over it. While Emma sometimes rocks a plunging neckline or an open back, we rarely see her in sheer lace and she rarely shows off this much skin where her breasts are basically flashing! She looks so edgy and sexy — we are obsessed!

The entire dress was completely see-through, showing off a ton of skin while the bodice was made of a corset covered in floral embellishments. The tight dress fit Emma’s petite figure perfectly and we’re obsessed. She topped her whole look off with a dark smokey eye and gorgeous Tiffany & Co. diamond and chrysophrase earrings, a diamond bracelet and a diamond ring.

We love Emma’s red carpet dress — do you?

