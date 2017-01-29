Donald Trump Refuses To Back Down From Ban As Thousands Protest — See Pics & Videos

REX/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump is refusing to back down from the Muslim ban as tens of thousands continue to protest throughout the country Jan. 29. Many are also rallying against the Mexican wall, making sure their voices are heard. See the pics and videos!

The chaos continues for the second day in a row. Tens of thousands of protesters came out across the country to rally against Donald Trump, 70, and the executive order he issued on Jan. 27, which banned refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for 90 days. Now, people are gathering to protest at American landmarks, like the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. Nearly 10,000 demonstrators were counted at New York’s Battery Park on Jan. 29, with signs reading, “Refugees welcome here,” and “no hate, no fear.”

Chants of "shame" outside White House pic.twitter.com/aV5VtbTjPr — Nick Wing (@nickpwing) January 29, 2017

Footage shows crowd amassing in Boston protest of Pres. Trump's immigration order, with sign reading "No Muslim Ban" https://t.co/VOd87sqMQs pic.twitter.com/V71l0iEwXk — ABC News (@ABC) January 29, 2017

Crowd outside Federal Building in Ann Arbor. I'd estimate 200-300, organizer says: it was going to be my wife, my daughter & I. @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/e3o5iC9UVR — Matthew Smith (@MattSmithWXYZ) January 29, 2017

Donald still refuses to back down, issuing a statement on Jan. 29 reading, “America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border.” He added, “America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. We will keep it free and keep it safe.” One day after a federal judge issued a stay, the Department of Homeland security said it would comply with court orders, while enforcing national security concerns under Donald’s executive order.

Meanwhile, many speakers were seen chanting messages of hope and unity in NYC, before thousands marched toward the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building. People were carrying colorful signs and wearing pink pussy hats, another popular sighting at the Women’s March. In Washington D.C., nearly 8,000 people gathered to make their voices heard, yelling “shame” in front of the White House. Heated protests even took place at Philadelphia’s international airport, the Federal Building in Michigan and the State House in Rhode Island.

Boston’s Copley Square also had a huge turnout of over 10,000 people for a #NoBanNoWall protest organized by CAIR Massachusetts. Democratic Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren even spoke on behalf of the cause. Stars like Sia, Rosie O’Donnell, and Judd Apatow have also donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the American Civil Liberties Union in hopes of winning more battles with Trump. The organization was instrumental in putting a temporary stop to Donald’s ban, so it’s clear they’re willing to fight for what they believe is right.

