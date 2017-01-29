Donald Trump: Willa Fitzgerald & More Stars Relieved After Muslim Ban Is Blocked

REX/Shutterstock

Many celebrities were outraged after Donald Trump signed an executive order, banning refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering America, but on Jan. 28, the Federal Court put a hold on the ban. So now, stars are celebrating! See their tweets here.

No one is more relieved than us to see that Donald Trump‘s Muslim ban was temporarily put on hold by the Federal Court on Jan. 28, but a number of celebrities come pretty close. Following the late Saturday night ruling, stars like Willa Fitzgerald, Chrissy Teigen, and Shark Tank‘s Chris Sacca took to Instagram to celebrate!

See their tweets below:

The GOP leadership has cravenly capitulated to Trump's immigration ban. We look to our brave federal judiciary to check his madness. #Resist — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 29, 2017

The @ACLU just won round one. Keep making noise.

Keep giving.

Keep marching.

Keep calling.

Keep showing up. You are all patriots. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/GscIG2dszy — Chris Sacca (@sacca) January 29, 2017

Donald Trump is an unwell, evil human being. To the core. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 28, 2017

As we previously told you, Donald Trump signed a controversial executive order on Jan. 27, banning refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for at least 90 days. And unsurprisingly, people from all over the country became enraged. Celebrities like Rihanna and Miley Cyrus took to Twitter, while protests occurred in airports on Jan. 28. Fortunately, the Federal Court granted an emergency stay on Jan. 28, blocking the deportation of migrants detained at airports around the United States. So Trump’s ban was temporarily put on hold — and that is definitely worth celebrating!

As you can see above, celebs are thanking the ACLU, which is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, legal and advocacy organization devoted to protecting the basic civil liberties of everyone in America. The organization was instrumental in putting a stop to Trump’s ban, but of course, it’s just temporary. So stars like Rosie O’Donnell, Sia and Judd Apatow are donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to the ACLU in hopes of winning more battles with Trump.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU just as thrilled that Donald Trump's Muslim ban was temporarily overturned?

