DeleteUber: Why Riders Are Boycotting App Amidst Trump’s Muslim Ban

REX/Shutterstock

Hundreds of users have announced that they’re boycotting Uber, accusing the app of profiting off of the NYC taxi strike held when President Trump banned Muslim travelers and refugees from coming into the country. Sickened users started the #DeleteUber movement, and are letting the app’s management know exactly why they’re boycotting.

Did you know that Travis Kalanick, the CEO of Uber, is one of President Donald Trump‘s closest and most trusted advisors? He’s part of Trump’s business advisory council, a group made up of the leaders of many majors US corporations. Many New Yorkers were suspicious when Uber NYC didn’t join New York Taxi Workers Alliance, which refused to pick up passengers from John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday, January 28 to protest Trump’s ban on travelers and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Instead, Uber turned off their surge-pricing feature, and took the opportunity to swoop in and pick up people waiting for rides! So gross. Thousands of protestors were at JFK for hours demonstrating against Trump’s inhumane immigrant ban, which detained travelers and separated families, who had no idea if they’d be able to get out of the airport and into the country. Just compare the NY Taxi Workers Alliance’s brave, eloquent statement to Uber’s glib one:

“Our 19000-member-strong union stands firmly opposed to Donald Trump’s Muslim ban,” read a statement from the NYTWA. “As an organization whose membership is largely Muslim, a workforce that’s almost universally immigrant, and a working class movement that is rooted in the defense of the oppressed, we say no to this inhumane and unconstitutional ban.

“…Drivers stand in solidarity with refugees coming to America in search of peace and safety and with those who are simply trying to return to their homes here in America after traveling abroad. We stand in solidarity with all of our peace-loving neighbors against this inhumane, cruel, and unconstitutional bigotry.”

And from Uber NYC: “Surge pricing has been turned off at #JFK Airport. This may result in longer wait times. Please be patient.” Needless to say, this angered people supporting the strike and the protests at JFK. They started deleting their Uber accounts altogether, posting the evidence to Twitter, and downloading competitor Lyft instead. Sorry, Uber!

@ErickFernandez I am on board with this. I use @Uber exclusively when traveling for business but will be moving to @Lyft now. #DeleteUber — Rob Z (@iamrobzil) January 29, 2017

Well I after was able to #deleteUber I downloaded @lyft they have my full support from here on out. Way to go @Uber Sad! pic.twitter.com/A7zE4uLzn6 — Paul Tre (@Stupid_as_a_fox) January 29, 2017

Uber has stated that the tweet wasn’t meant to break the strike, and that the company will be working to ID their drivers who are trapped outside the US and cannot return for the next three months because of the ban. “We are working out a process to identify these drivers and compensate them pro bono during the next three months to help mitigate some of the financial stress and complications with supporting their families and putting food on the table. We will have more details on this in the coming days.” That’s extremely promising!

HollywoodLifers, are you deleting Uber? Tell us why or why not in the comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.