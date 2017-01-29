Claire Foy Wins SAG Award & Gushes Over ‘The Crown’ Co-Star Matt Smith

REX/Shutterstock

What an epic win! Claire Foy walked away the winner for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the Jan. 29 SAG Awards. Claire couldn’t help but rave over her ‘Crown’ co-star Matt Smith during her speech and even said she loved him. Aw!

Claire Foy’s speech was just adorable! After thanking the cast and crew of The Crown, Claire made sure to give her co-star Matt Smith, who plays Prince Philip, a special shoutout. “You’re not only a really spontaneous, exciting, incredibly talented actor, but you’re also my friend, Matt. Thank you for making this job a joy and for making me laugh. I love you very much!”

“This is a night for actors. I love them. I’m very honored to be one.” – Claire Foy #sagawards pic.twitter.com/W80Lve4UKU — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 30, 2017

Before you get the wrong idea, Matt and Claire are NOT dating. They just play husband and wife — Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II — on the show. Claire is married to Stephen Campbell Moore! Matt has dated Cinderella star Lily James since 2015.

The actress looked divine in a floral sheer dress by Valentino. Claire and Matt walked the red carpet and did interviews together. Claire revealed that she actually keeps her Golden Globe in her bathroom!

Claire beat out Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Thandie Newton, and Robin Wright. Millie and Claire are the only two actresses in this category that have not been nominated for a SAG Award in the past. Claire and Millie became worldwide obsessions after their Netflix shows — The Crown and Stranger Things — were released in 2016.

The SAG Awards are the last big awards show honoring TV before awards season rolls around later this year. Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany won the 2016 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and Claire took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series.

HollywoodLifers, are you pleased with who won? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.