Chrissy Teigen Stuns With Long, Luscious Waves At 2017 SAG Awards

AP Images

As always, Chrissy Teigen looked beyond stunning when she attended the SAG Awards with her hubby John Legend on Jan. 29! The supermodel had her hair styled in long, luscious waves for the event, and her beauty look was seriously flawless!

Chrissy Teigen’s hair was more voluminous than ever on the 2017 SAG Awards red carpet. The 32-year-old styled her long, light locks in loose waves, which she swept to the side to reveal her chestin a plunging gown. Her hairstylist, Gianndrea Marongiu, used multiple TRESemme products, including the Beauty-Full Volume Touchable Bounce Mousse and Beauty-Full Collection to add the incredible volume to her luscious locks, which, of course, was fitting since Chrissy is the face of the brand!

The 31-year-old’s skin was absolutely glowing on the carpet, and she completed her makeup look with a goldish/brown smokey eye and red lips. The standout beauty look went perfectly with her black dress, which featured a thigh-high slit and allowed her to flaunt a classy amount of cleavage with a slightly plunging neckline. So gorgeous!

Chrissy was at the show in support of her husband, John Legend, 38, who is serving as a presenter during the telecast. The singer also starred and wrote music for La La Land, which isn’t nominated itself, although John’s co-stars, Ryan Gosling, 36, and Emma Stone, 28, are up for individual awards.

John and Chrissy always look SO cute together, and it was obviously no different as they flaunted their adorable relationship for the cameras once again at the SAGs. The way he looks at her is just too much to handle, you guys! The lovebirds are SO dedicated to their little girl, Luna, but we love that they still get out for date nights like this every once in a while, too.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chrissy’s red carpet beauty look?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.