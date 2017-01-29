REX/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen wowed in a stunning black dress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards with hubbie John Legend on her arm! See her sexy, skin-baring look!

On a date night away from 9-month old daughter Luna, Chrissy Teigen, 31, and John Legend, 38, took on the SAG Awards red carpet looking amazing, per usual.

Wearing a high-slit gown, Chrissy showed off her awesome figure putting her cleavage and long legs on full display. The black wrap, long-sleeve dress featured a low V neckline, pockets and buttons — similar to a trench-coat look! We love it. The model accessorized with a lariat necklace that went deep into her cleavage. Chrissy also wore teardrop earrings that added some shine to her otherwise simple black dress. She rocked bright red lipstick and soft curls to complete the look.

Chrissy was joined by a number of SAG attendees rocking high slits and low V’s. Taraji P. Henson wore a revealing blush gown, while Amy Adams donned a deep V neckline. Sophie Turner showed some leg with a high-slit in a red, sultry gown, along with Brie Larson who rocked a slit in a blush gown. Although, we must say, none were as sexy as Chrissy’s!

While they were away from Luna for the night, the Chrissy and John still fawned over their little one, who just started to crawl. Babies were definitely on the mind for the couple, who chatted about their plans for another child the evening before at the Producer’s Guild Awards. “Oh my God, a little boy is next for sure!” Chrissy beamed to Entertainment Tonight.

“We want to have more. I don’t know the timing,” John added. “But we definitely want to have at least a couple more.” Aww! We can’t wait for more little Legends!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chrissy’s SAG Awards look? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.