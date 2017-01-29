Carly Rae Jepsen Delivers Powerful Version Of ‘O, Canada’ At NHL All-Star Game

Image Courtesy of NBC

Now, that’s how it’s done! Carly Rae Jepsen put on quite a display of patriotic pride before the 2017 NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 29, singing an amazing rendition of her homeland’s national anthem, ‘O, Canada.’ Even the fans who weren’t Canadian had to stand up and salute!

The 2017 NHL All-Star game certainly brought out the star power, and there was no better pick than Carly Rae Jepsen, 31, to sing the Canadian national anthem. While standing on the ice and sporting her own #8 NHL All-Star jersey, the “Run Away With Me” singer put her heart and soul in the rendition, causing those gathered to sing along. When she was all done, she was greeted with a round of applause!

Love that Bobby Hull and Wayne Gretzky sang the Canadian national anthem along with Carly Rae Jepsen before the NHL All-Star Game. — Kevin Shea (@kevinsheahockey) January 29, 2017

There's something tickling about Carly Rae Jepson and the greatest living NHL players being together in the same place. Peak Canadian. — Adam Crowley (@_adamcrowley) January 29, 2017

Since being born in Mission, British Columbia, Canada, Carly was the perfect choice to perform “O, Canada” ahead of this epic clash between the best of the best in the NHL. While she’s been tapped to perform the Canadian national anthem, Fifth Harmony was supposed to sing a rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.” Yet, they didn’t show up! Oh well. While 5H were a no-show, Nick Jonas, 24, is slated to turn up the heat when he performs during the game’s second intermission.

“We are pleased with the incredible lineup of entertainment that we put together for the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend,” Steve Mayer, NHL chief content officer and executive vice president, said in a statement, according to The New York Daily News. “The All-Star Weekend will feature three days of can’t-miss events, including the NHL100 celebration on Friday night, in a weekend where hockey takes over Hollywood. We are excited for Nick Jonas, Fifth Harmony and Carly Rae Jepsen’s All-Star Game performances for our fans in L.A and those watching around the world.”

Carly Rae may be taking noted during Fifth Harmony’s performance, as the “I Really Like You” singer hinted that she might start a girl group of her own with Lorde, 20, and Charlie XCX, 24. After the three of them performed at the Ally Coalition show in Dec. 2016, they snapped a picture together, according to the Huffington Post. “Can we form a hot band one day,” Lorde asked on Jan. 9, after Charlie shared the picture. “WE ARE A HOT GIRL BAND,” Charlie shouted back. “Promise me no one’s going to go solo.” Carly’s answer? “Hell yes.” The question is what will they be called?

