Camila Cabello Makes Solo Debut After Leaving Fifth Harmony — Listen To ‘Love Incredible’

OMG! Camila Cabello’s solo career just kicked off with the release of her first single, ‘Love Incredible,’ and it’s amazing! Not only is it a jam full of thumping beats, but Camila’s voice is fire. Listen to the hot new track here!

Just one month after leaving Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello, 19, has kicked off her solo career with the release of her very first single, “Love Incredible.” Of course, she’s already released two other songs without the band — “I Know What You Did Last Summer” with Shawn Mendes and “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly — but during the release of those hits, she was still a part of the group. So that means “Love Incredible” is Camila’s first official solo single! And it’s such a good song.

“Love Incredible,” which leaked in full, features Norwegian producer Cashmere Cat, and the lyrics are all about being so in love with someone. Ooh la la!

Read the lyrics below and then listen to the hot new track above!

I forgot the feeling

The feeling of being alone, but not lonely

I guess when you touch me

My fears and my secrets belong to you only

Close the door behind you

Just let me love you, show you, hold you

My mind stays on you

So does my body let me show you

But I wanna come through

And I wanna need you

Could you be my muse?

Lately all I think about is you

I’m never sick about it

This love’s incredible-credible

Have a little mercy on me, baby you got me

Wanting more, wanting more

Of your love-ove’s incredible-credible

Have a little mercy on me, baby, you got me

Wanting more, wanting more

Of your love-ove

I know you’ve been hurt

By the way that you look away

From me too early

You don’t like to talk about it

But it was fun, I get it

So don’t worry

But I wanna come through

And I wanna need you

Could you be my muse?

Lately all I think about is you

I’m never sick about it

This love’s incredible-credible

Have a little mercy on me, baby, you got me

Wanting more, wanting more

Of your love-ove’s incredible-credible

Have a little mercy on me, baby, you got me

Wanting more, wanting more

Of your love-ove

Wanting more, wanting more

Of your loooove

Wanting more, wanting more

Of your loooove

This love…

Wanting more

Wanting more

As we previously told you, Camila made the decision to leave Fifth Harmony on Dec. 19, 2016. The remaining four members plan to continue on without Camila.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Camila Cabello’s first solo single? Tell us how you feel below!