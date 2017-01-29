Camila Cabello Makes Solo Debut After Leaving Fifth Harmony — Listen To ‘Love Incredible’

OMG! Camila Cabello’s solo career just kicked off with the release of her first single, ‘Love Incredible,’ and it’s amazing! Not only is it a jam full of thumping beats, but Camila’s voice is fire. Listen to the hot new track here!
Just one month after leaving Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello, 19, has kicked off her solo career with the release of her very first single, “Love Incredible.” Of course, she’s already released two other songs without the band — “I Know What You Did Last Summer” with Shawn Mendes and “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly — but during the release of those hits, she was still a part of the group. So that means “Love Incredible” is Camila’s first official solo single! And it’s such a good song.
“Love Incredible,” which leaked in full, features Norwegian producer Cashmere Cat, and the lyrics are all about being so in love with someone. Ooh la la!
I forgot the feeling
The feeling of being alone, but not lonely
I guess when you touch me
My fears and my secrets belong to you only
Close the door behind you
Just let me love you, show you, hold you
My mind stays on you
So does my body let me show you
But I wanna come through
And I wanna need you
Could you be my muse?
Lately all I think about is you
I’m never sick about it
This love’s incredible-credible
Have a little mercy on me, baby you got me
Wanting more, wanting more
Of your love-ove’s incredible-credible
Have a little mercy on me, baby, you got me
Wanting more, wanting more
Of your love-ove
I know you’ve been hurt
By the way that you look away
From me too early
You don’t like to talk about it
But it was fun, I get it
So don’t worry
But I wanna come through
And I wanna need you
Could you be my muse?
Lately all I think about is you
I’m never sick about it
This love’s incredible-credible
Have a little mercy on me, baby, you got me
Wanting more, wanting more
Of your love-ove’s incredible-credible
Have a little mercy on me, baby, you got me
Wanting more, wanting more
Of your love-ove
Wanting more, wanting more
Of your loooove
Wanting more, wanting more
Of your loooove
This love…
Wanting more
Wanting more
As we previously told you, Camila made the decision to leave Fifth Harmony on Dec. 19, 2016. The remaining four members plan to continue on without Camila.
