Bryan Cranston Warns Trump Not To ‘Piss’ Off America After SAG Awards Win

Bryan Cranston used his speech at the 2017 SAG Awards for his win in ‘All the Way’ as LBJ to issue Donald Trump a big warning. He told the new president not to ‘piss’ off Americans too much following POTUS’s shocking Muslim ban. Sorry, Bryan. Trump’s already done that.

After Bryan Cranston thanked his loved ones and All the Way team, he took the opportunity to sound off on the Trump’s Muslim ban. “I’m often asked how Lyndon Johnson would think about Donald Trump, and I honestly feel that 36 would put his arm around and earnestly wish him success, and he would also whisper in his ear something he said often, like a form of encouragement and a cautionary tale, ‘Just don’t piss in the soup that all of us got to eat,'” he said during his speech.

“Thank you so much to all of our brothers and sisters in SAG-AFTRA. I am deeply honored.” – @BryanCranston #sagawards pic.twitter.com/uytsWKEunS — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 30, 2017

Bryan took home the SAG Award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for his portrayal of former President of United States, Lyndon B. Johnson. The award was his second SAG Award win. The actor was one of many other celebs, like Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mahershala Ali, Ashton Kutcher, to make a political statement about Donald’s recent Muslim ban.

Unfortunately, Trump has already pissed in America’s soup. He’s only been in office for a little over a week and has left America more divided than ever. Trump recently signed an executive order that bans citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for a period of 90 days. Massive protests around the country have sparked since Trump’s shocking and disturbing move. But the people of Hollywood refuse to stay silent about it.

