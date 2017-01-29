Boyz ll Men Rocks Miss Universe Singing ‘I’ll Make Love To You’ & Other Hits

Courtesy Of FOX

Super sexy! Grammy-Award winning R&B group Boyz ll Men completely slayed in Manila, on Jan. 30th, as they performed at the 65th Miss Universe pageant. Keep reading for all the details of this sultry performance!

Live from Manila, Philippines, Boyz ll Men performed a medley of their hits for the entire world during the 65th Miss Universe pageant in front of the most beautiful women on the planet. Boyz ll Men decided to keep it 100 beginning with their hit “On Bended Knee” then hitting “I’ll Make Love To You,” and finishing with “End Of The Road,” as they handed roses to finalists Miss Haiti Miss France, and Miss Columbia on the stage. The group consisting of Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman, formed over 30 years ago, proved at the 2016 Miss Universe pageant that they have not lost a step.

Hosted by the infamous Steve Harvey, Boyz ll Men, were the second performers of the night after Flo Rida also rocked the international stage. The Boyz have been making sexy hit music for decades. Their catalog of hits include classics like, “End Of The Road,” “Motownphilly,” and “On Bended Knee.” The guys from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, seemed right at home in front of the contestants from places like China, New Zealand and South Africa.

The Boyz put on an unforgettable performance during a night of memorable moments. All the contestants shined while host Steve was careful not to make another epic fail after last years wild ending. Who could forget when Steve screwed-up by naming the wrong winner!?! LOL. That was pure comedy but Steve was much more careful when handling his duties during the 2016 show.

While the United States and most of the world enjoyed Boyz ll Men at the 2016 Miss Universe on Jan. 29th, the guys were actually performing in Manila on Jan. 30th! Yep, the Philippines is slightly ahead of the rest of the world so this international contest crossed the dateline as it broadcasted on FOX across time zones everywhere!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the Boyz ll Men performance at the 65th Miss Universe competition? What was your favorite part of the epic pageant?

