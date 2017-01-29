Ashton Kutcher Slams Trump’s Muslim Ban At SAGs: They ‘Belong In My America’

REX Shutterstock

The 2017 SAG Awards kicked off by instantly addressing Donald Trump’s Muslim ban, with actor Ashton Kutcher furiously denouncing the act. Just wait until you see the powerful way he opened the show!

Ashton Kutcher, 38, is absolutely horrified by the executive order President Donald Trump, 70, signed which bans citizens of seven different Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States of America. As the first actor to appear on stage at the SAG Awards on Sunday night, January 29, The Ranch actor seized the opportunity to put the ban on blast.

“Good evening fellow SAG-AFTRA members and everyone at home, and everyone in airports that belong in my America,” Ashton said while staring directly into the camera, aggressively jabbing his finger into his chest. “You are a part of the fabric of who we are, and we love you and we welcome you,” he continued as the audience full of Hollywood stars applauded and cheered in agreement.

This horrific ban, which goes against the Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1965, has caused outrage not just in Hollywood, but all over the world. In America, angry citizens rushed to local airports where Muslims from the seven countries were trying to enter the country were instead being held by authorities to protest the outrageous ban.

