Ashley Graham’s Sleek, Straight Hair & Smokey Eye Makeup At Miss Universe

Image Courtesy of Benjamin Askinas

Ashley Graham looked just as glam as all 86 of the 2016 Miss Universe contestants on Jan. 29. Hosting the backstage access at the Philippines-held show, Ashley went from straight hair on the red carpet to tousled waves backstage. Click ahead for all of the details on her gorgeous look!

Ashley Graham, 28, was full of switch ups while hosting the Miss Universe pageant’s backstage coverage. The plus-size model kicked things off on the red carpet in a fitted black and gold gown by Roberto Cavalli that featured a completely sheer skirt. With such ornate details throughout the bodice and skirt of her gown, Ashley kept her beauty look on the understated side.

Behind Ashley’s Miss Universe look was hairstylist Jennifer Yepez, who worked with Honest Beauty to create her red carpet sleek hair and beachy waves that she wore later backstage. Giving Ashley a deep side part, Jennifer blow dried her hair out poker straight, making sure it had healthy shine throughout.

For her makeup, Ashley kept her signature look throughout thanks to makeup artist DeLaney Henry. Wearing a soft smokey eye with neutral, shimmery shadows and eyeliner along her lower and top lash lines, DeLaney completed the look with a matte pink-nude lip. Ashley’s manicurist Mar y Soul shared a close-up pic of the model, showing off her nude mani by KISS and her makeup look.

By the time Ashley popped up backstage, Jennifer had completely changed her hair, giving her mermaid-worthy waves. Sticking with her Honest Beauty products, for a similar look, try Honest Beauty Honestly Effortless Sea Salt Spray, $18.

HollywoodLifers, which of Ashley’s beauty looks did you like most?

