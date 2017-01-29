Ashley Graham Shows Off Curves In Sheer Gold Gown At Miss Universe

AP Images

Ashley Graham started the Miss Universe night out on a fashion high note. The plus-size model and backstage host of the 2016 competition posed on the red carpet in a fitted black and gold gown with a completely sheer skirt. Click ahead for all of the details on her stunning look.

Ashley Graham, 28, added a sexy spin to a classic gown while hosting the backstage access at the 2016 Miss Universe pageant. Taking place in the Philippines, which is the home country of the reigning Miss Universe, Pia Wurtzbach, Ashley took over the red carpet before joining the contestants backstage.

Styled by Jeff Kim, Ashley started the evening off in a floor-length Roberto Cavalli gown. Ashley, who made history as the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, put her famous curves on full display. Wearing a sleeveless dress that was belted at the waist, Ashley’s gown featured a black bodysuit with a sheer layer of gold embroidered material over top.

Before she hit the red carpet, Jeff shared a picture of Ashley dressed and ready to go. To complete her starting look, Ashley wore her hair long and straight hair, parting it off to the side. For her makeup, Ashley stuck to one of her go-to looks with a smokey eye, sky-high lashes and a pink-nude lip.

Once the show started, Ashley switched up her look with a blue dress with sheer paneling, and tousled, wavy curls — a much more casual look that was still so gorgeous.

