A$AP Rocky Parties In London As Kendall Jenner Has Near Run-In With Ex Harry Styles

Party hard, A$AP! While Kendall Jenner was catching a concert in LA at the same venue in LA as ex Harry Styles, her rumored guy A$AP Rocky was partying the night away in London. He looked like he was having a blast!

When Kendall Jenner‘s away, A$AP Rocky plays! The 28-year-old rapper just finished a whirlwind, romantic trip to Paris with the supermodel, his rumored on-again, off-again flame, and decided to keep the fun going in London. Kendall, 19, had to head back to the United States for work obligations, but A$AP stayed behind in Europe to hang with his bros.

The rapper hit up the exclusive Paper club in the London neighborhood of Soho on January 28 with 10 friends, where he reportedly ordered £10,000 worth of champagne: multiple bottle of Cristal at £500 each. That’s insane! That doesn’t count the luxe liquor like Patron tequila and Belvedere vodka he also supplied for the group. It was quite the party! A$AP and his crew rolled up to Paper around 1:30am, and reportedly partied until closing time, 3:30am, alongside lots of lovely ladies.

They arrived and exited the club through the back door to escape the paparazzi’s cameras, but unfortunately for them, they were still photographed inside. They caught A$AP dancing on chairs while his favorite music played! While Kendall was probably a little bummed about missing out on the fun night, she was having her own fun in Los Angeles that same day. She was spotted at the Kings of Leon concert in LA jamming out to the hits like “Use Somebody”….and Harry Styles, 23, was there, too! No, they weren’t there together; can you imagine that run-in?

