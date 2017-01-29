Ariel Winter Flaunts Pretty Mermaid Waves & Bold Lip At 2017 SAG Awards

AP Images

Ariel Winter is so stunning! The ‘Modern Family’ star looked amazing at the SAG Awards on Jan. 29, and we’ve broken down her beauty look right here. What did you think of Ariel’s bright lipstick and wavy hair?

Ariel Winter, 19, looked totally glam at the 2017 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, CA! She rocked a bold orangey-red lip and huge falsies, and styled her short hair down in classic mermaid waves with a center part — so pretty. For a similar look, we love the The Beachwaver Co. White Limited Edition BEACHWAVER S1.

Ariel’s dark hair looked awesome in contrast to a sexy golden Mikael D gown that would give any Kardashian sister a run for her money, and we love that the actress left her hair down and went without jewelry. No need to overdo it when your dress is that dazzling!

By the way, did we mention that yesterday was Ariel’s 19th birthday? Looking this amazing on a red carpet is not a bad way to celebrate if you ask us, and of course it wouldn’t be surprising if Modern Family racked up yet another award during the ceremony tonight!

We have to say, this might even top Ariel’s look at the SAG Awards last year. She opted to wear a classic black sleeveless mermaid gown, and wore her hair in loose, natural waves. A dark smokey eye added drama, but it wasn’t overbearing — simply perfect! It’s tough to say which we love more, but Ariel’s red carpet look this year will definitely be one to remember!

