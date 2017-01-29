Ariel Winter’s SAG Awards Dress: Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Gold Gown

REX/Shutterstock

Ariel Winter looked gorgeous in a gold gown that allowed her to flaunt her cleavage in a stylish, chic way — it totally stood out on the red carpet! Check out her SAG Awards look right here and let us know if you loved her glam, golden ensemble.

Ariel Winter, 19, had heads turning when she hit the red carpet at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards in a seriously sexy Mikael D dress that put her assets on full display — and we would expect nothing less from the star! Whether she’s dressing down in denim shorts or getting glam in a gown, she’s always one we love to watch, especially because she isn’t afraid to experiment with trends and has amazing body confidence — and her latest look was totally proof of that!

The star smoldered in a sleeveless gold gown that featured sheer detailing at her chest, allowing her to show off her cleavage — the dress looked like it was made for the actress! She wore her short, dark locks in undone, tousled waves and pulled the whole look together with a bold, bright lip — it totally popped! Her glam routine was topped off with luscious, larger-than-life lashes that enhanced her eyes.

Ariel celebrated her birthday the day before the big show and her golden dress was an amazing choice for the birthday girl!

The gorgeous golden hue has proved to be quite popular this awards season and we love seeing the metallic trend totally dominate on the red carpet — and we predict the trend will definitely continue.

Check out Ariel’s standout look right here and be sure to see all of the best dresses on the red carpet at the SAG Awards! Did you love her dress as much as we did?

