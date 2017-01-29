SplashNews

Aww! Angelina Jolie spent some quality time with her twins, Vivienne and Knox, both 8, on Saturday, Jan. 28, when she took them on a shopping spree at the Malibu Country Mart mall. And wow — Knox looks JUST LIKE his dad, Brad Pitt! Right?! See the cute pics here.

What custody battle? Angelina Jolie tried distracting her twins, Vivienne and Knox, both 8, from all that divorce and custody drama they’ve been bombarded with, when she took them on a shopping spree at the Malibu Country Mart mall on Saturday, Jan. 28.

It was a low-key outing, but Angelina looked stunning in a pair of black leather pants tucked into knee-high black leather boots. She also wore a silky black top with lace along the neckline, a charcoal gray coat and diamond stud earrings as well as sunglasses.

She looked super relaxed while shopping with her twins. Perhaps it had something to do with the fact that she recently reached an agreement with Brad Pitt to resolve their divorce and custody dispute in private.

And speaking of the children, Knox, who almost looks identical to his dad, led the pack on Saturday during their shopping trip. He walked ahead of his mother and sister wearing jeans and a dark t-shirt with checkered slip-on canvas shoes. Meanwhile, Vivienne wore white shorts and a t-shirt with shearling boots. She, unlike Knox, stayed close to her mother. At one point she even walked with Angelina’s arm over her shoulder and they held hands.

We’re not sure what they bought, but we can only imagine they picked up a few outfits and toys while at the mall. And the kids certainly deserve it — they’ve been through a lot of heartache recently, with the divorce etc. To see more pics from their outing, click here!

HollywoodLifers, aren’t you surprised by how big Vivienne and Knox have gotten? What do you think they bought during their shopping spree? Tell us below!

