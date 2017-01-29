Amy Adams Wows With Dramatic Smokey Eye At 2017 SAG Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Amy Adams is always goals, but tonight at the SAG Awards on Jan. 29, she really brought it. She rocked a gorgeous smokey eye and glossy nude lip on the red carpet, and we are obsessed. Get all the details of her look right here!

Amy Adams, 42, was a sight for sore eyes at the 2017 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards in Los Angeles, CA, and makeup artist Stephen Sollitto used the following Laura Mercier products on the redheaded beauty:

The actress’ blue eyes looked amazing rimmed in kohl, and false lashes elevated her smokey eye. She swept her fiery red locks into a pretty updo, with her long bangs swept to one side. Deborah Lippmann also gave Amy a classic French manicure. Love it!

She kept her fashion look simple but sexy, opting for a classic black Brandon Maxwell dress with a deep v-neck. Can’t go wrong with a timeless choice like this!

Amy is nominated tonight for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for playing linguistics professor Louise Banks in Arrival, and we wish her the best of luck! Many fans were upset when Amy was snubbed for an Oscars nom, so this is her chance to win big this awards season.

