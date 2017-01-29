Amy Adams Flaunts Amazing Figure In Tight Black Plunging Gown At SAG Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Amy Adams looked absolutely beautiful at the 23rd annual 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29th, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. We love the way she looked in this gorgeous dress and she looked incredible. What do you guys think of her red carpet look?

Amy Adams, 42, looked flawless at the 23rd annual SAG Awards on Jan. 29th in LA. The gorgeous redhead has such a big night ahead, as she is nominated for the highly coveted award, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her film, Arrival.

Amy always looks so stunning and she always knows exactly what dress to wear to show off her amazing curves. She did just that when she opted to wear this amazing frock. If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Amy loves a classic black dress.

Black dresses are the way to go especially on redheads, and they are guaranteed to look perfect on the red carpet. Amy opted to wear this skin-tight, sleeveless black Brandon Maxwell gown with an insanely plunging neckline that showed off massive cleavage. The frock was skin-tight and slinky with a straight silhouette, highlighting Amy’s figure from head-to-toe.

The best part about Amy’s entire look, though, was without a doubt her amazing accessories. She topped her entire look off with an edgy silver choker necklace with a giant studded pendant attached to it. She rocked the matching bracelet and earrings as well, completing this simple but edgy look.

Amy never lets us down in the style department and we are loving her entire red carpet look. What do you guys think of her ensemble? Do you love it as much as we do?

