Dolly Parton & Lily Tomlin Have Epic ‘9 To 5’ Reunion At SAG Awards

Now this is what we love about Hollywood. ‘9 to 5’ may have come out 37(!) years ago, but the ladies are still BFFs! Lily Tomlin adorably accepted the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award from her costar, and we were obsessed!

Dolly Parton presented her real-life best friend, Lily Tomlin with the SAG Life Achievement Award at the 23rd Annual SAG Awards on January 29, and gave us two-thirds of the 9 to 5 reunion we’ve been waiting for! Unfortunately, Jane Fonda was home sick, but was supposed to be there, too!

Of course Lily currently stars with Jane in Netflix’s hit show, Grace and Frankie — both are nominated for their roles in the comedy. She is the second actor to be given the Lifetime Achievement Award while also nominated the same year — James Garner received it when nominated for The Notebook in 2005.

In 2016, Jane revealed that she was “overwhelmed” by Lily at first! “I was in the process of developing 9 to 5 the movie at that time, and after seeing Lily, I said to myself, I don’t want to make a movie about secretaries without her being in it,” she told Sirius XM. “And then I turned on the radio and Dolly was singing and I thought, ‘oh, Dolly, Lily and Jane!'” She also revealed it took Jane about a year to convince Lily to do the film. “I’m kind of peculiar about comedy, I mean I was really at that time. There were jokes in 9 to 5 that I just didn’t like. They did stay in, and they worked OK,” she admitted.

Well we’re thrilled that the three of them ended up together, because no one could have done it like they did. Dolly revealed on stage that many people want a 9 to 5 remake, and regardless if that happens one day, there is a chance she’ll show up on Grace & Frankie! Yes, please!

