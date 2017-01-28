Asghar Farhadi: 5 Things About Iranian Director Kept From Oscars By Trump’s Visa Ban

REX/Shutterstock

Among the thousands of innocent people banned from entering the United States for 90 days is Iranian director Asghar Farhadi. Asghar is nominated for an Oscar for his film ‘The Salesman’, but will now be unable to attend the ceremony because of the unjust order. Learn more about Asghar after the jump.

1. Why Asghar can’t come to the United States

President Donald Trump, 70, signed an executive order on January 27 that initiates a 90-day travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The order also suspends immigration of refugees to the United States for 120 days. Asghar Farhadi, 44, is from Iran, and because of the timing of the horrific ban, he will be barred from potentially accepting an Academy Award on February 26.

2. He’s an award-winning filmmaker

Asghar is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film for The Salesman at the 2017 Academy Awards. It’s a critical darling, and far from his only successful film. He was previously nominated for a BAFTA, for Best Film Not in the English Language, for Jodaeiye Nader az Simin (A Separation). He also won an Academy Award for Best Writing, Original Screenplay, for that movie in 2012! His other notable films include: The Past, About Elly, and Beautiful City.

3. He’s the first Iranian director to be nominated for more than one Academy Award

It’s despicable that this order has been enacted, and that this accomplished man doesn’t get to celebrate his wonderful life’s work. Asghar was the first Iranian director to be nominated for an Oscar in a category besides Best Foreign Language Film (and he won). It’s a shame that he won’t be there if he wins this year.

4. He’s a highly educated artist

Not only is Asghar a brilliant filmmaker, he’s got the brains to back it up. Asghar got a BA in Theater University of Tehran’s School of Dramatic Arts, and a Masters in Stage Direction from Tarbiat Modarres University.

5. He has massive support from the film community

Filmmakers are denouncing the president for this gross policy that’s tearing families apart, banning innocent people from stepping foot on American soil, and leaving refugees with nowhere to go after years of going through the immigration process. The Tribeca Film Festival called the fact that Asghar wouldn’t be allowed to come to the States “heartbreaking and unacceptable.”

