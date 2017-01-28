NHL All-Star Game: When Is It & How To Watch The Hockey Extravaganza

Image Courtesy of NHL

Get ready for NHL’s finest to take the ice as the league’s All-Star game is finally here! We’ve got all the details on when and how you can watch the puck action when the event goes live Jan. 29.

It’s finally here! The much-anticipated NHL All-Star game will bring together 44 of the league’s best players for an incredible four team, three on three tourney. The Pacific, Atlantic, Metropolitan and Central divisions will go at it hard, and you definitely don’t want to miss a second of it. Coverage begins at 3:30pm EST Jan. 29 and you can watch all the action on NBC or online on NBC Sports via your cable provider. Los Angeles is playing host to the 2017 All-Star game, with all of the fun going down at the Staples Center.

Things start up when the Atlantic division goes up against the Metro guys, while the Central division will square off against the Pacific division. The winners then advance to play each other in the final game, which will bring league bragging rights. It’s going to be so epic to watch the likes of Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby, 29, and Washington Capitals ace Alex Ovechkin, 31, play side by side on the same squad, as the Metro team could be the one to go all the way.

Connor McDavid, 20, Carey Price, 29, P.K. Subban, 27, and Sidney have been selected as captains of their respective divisions, and we know they’re going to do their best to rally their teams to victory. For young Connor, it will be his first trip to an NHL All-Star game, as he made the cut in 2016 but had to sit it out due to an injury. He’s so stoked to be playing among the best players in the league, saying before the game that, “I’m looking forward to it. It’s obviously my first time and it should be a good time but I don’t really know what to expect.” He can expect some serious action as he’s going to be facing some hard-core players ready to go big!

