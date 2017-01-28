Serena Williams Vs. Venus Williams Live Stream: Watch The Australian Open Final

REX/Shutterstock, AP Photo/Andy Brownbill

It’s sister versus sisters in the an exciting climax of the women’s Australian Open tournament! Serena William goes head-to-head with Venus Williams on Jan. 28, and whoever wins, history will be made! Tune in to see this explosive finale.

On one side of the court, it’s Serena Williams, 35, who’s on the march back to the No. 1 ranking in the world. On the other side, there’s Venus Williams, 36, who’s on the verge of becoming the oldest Australian Open winner in history. No matter which Williams sister walks out of this match with the trophy, it’ll be one for the records books. The showdown is set for 3:30 AM ET so stay up late (or get up early) to watch every single second.

Sports fans can watch Venus vs. Serena via ESPN’s official live stream (after they enter in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH SERENA WILLIAMS VS. VENUS WILLIAMS IN THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN FINAL

While seeing Serena and Venus face off in a major tournament finals used to be commonplace, the sisters haven’t played each other for the gold since Wimbledon in 2009. Serena defeated her sister then, according to The New York Times, and that happened to be Venus’s most recent Grand Slam singles final appearance. Overall, Serena has the lead in the series, as her record against Venus is 16-11.

“She’s my toughest opponent,” Serena said ahead of the match. “No one has ever beaten me as much as Venus has. She has a pretty good record against me, and we have a good record against each other. I just feel like, no matter what happens, we’ve won. She’s been through a lot, and I’ve been through a lot. And to see her come back and do so well is great.”

A victory will put Venus in the history books, again, but so would a win for Serena. Going into this match, Serena is tied with Steffi Graf, 47, for the most Open-era Grand Slam championships, according to the Daily Mail. If Serena wins here, it would be her 23 rd title, which would put her just one short of the all-time record held by Margaret Court, 74.

Serena hasn’t lost a single set during the 2017 Australian Open, beating her opponents in two-straight sets in every round of the tournament. Venus was on her way to match Serena, stride-for-stride, but she struggled in her match with Coco Vandeweghe, 25. Venus dropped the first set 6(3)-7(7), but roared back by taking back-to-back victories. Now, she stares down the toughest challenge of the whole event: her own flesh and blood!

