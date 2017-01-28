Liverpool Vs Wolverhampton Live Stream: Watch The FA Cup Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Liverpool go head to head with Wolverhampton in the English FA Cup at Anfield on Jan. 28 in this exciting game. The home team will start as favorites and there could be a lot of goals. Don’t miss any of the action.

Liverpool need to win this cup tie. Wolves will be taking a large support to Merseyside in the belief that they can pull off a shock. Jurgen Klopp, 49, will be urging his team to play to their full potential to progress to the next round. The kick off is set for 7.25 AM ET so don’t miss a second.

The home team are still reeling after their loss to Southampton in the EFL Cup earlier this week. Paul Lambert, 47, will be hoping that his team can pull off another shock against the Premier League opponents. Striker Daniel Sturridge, 27, will need to be in top form in this game but he will need a lot of help from his colleagues.

Sports fans can see this exciting Third Round FA Cup matchup via Fox Sports (after they enter in their cable information) CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVERPOOL VS. WOLVERHAMPTON GAME LIVE STREAM

Georginio Wijnaldum, 26, could be re-instated to midfield as Liverpool look to come-out of a slump that has seen them win only one game in their last seven matches. The Reds have lost their way from the free scoring team that was at the top of the league not so long ago and that is worrying for their fans.

Paul Lambert will think that his Championship team can take something from this cup tie as Liverpool will be nervous going into this one. Keeper Carl Ikeme, 30, will need to be in great form to prevent the home side from scoring while winger Helder Costa, 23, will need to convert any chances that come his way too.

The longer this game goes without a goal the better chance Wolves have of pulling off an upset in the tie which the Premiership side are widely expected to win comfortably. Liverpool will have to attack the visitors from the start in the hope that they can get an early goal that will encourage their fans to get behind the team.

HollywoodLifers, Do you think that Liverpool can defeat Wolverhampton? Let us know who you will be rooting for in this epic game.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.