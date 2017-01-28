Chelsea Vs. Brentford Live Stream: Watch English FA Cup Online

REX/Shutterstock

It’s a London derby. Chelsea play Brentford in the FA Cup on Jan. 28 at Stamford Bridge. This should be an exciting soccer game with plenty of action and hopefully several goals. Don’t miss a second and watch it all online here.

Premier league leaders Chelsea play Brentford in the FA Cup before their home fans in what will be an exciting duel of a strong offense versus a stout defense. The home team are hot favorites but their opponents are more than capable of taking something from this game. The kick off is scheduled for 10:00 AM ET.

Blues boss Antonio Conti, 47, is considering resting Gary Cahill, 31, after the defender was left shaken following a sickening clash of heads with Ryan Mason, 25, in their recent victory over Hull City. Kurt Zouma, 22, could be drafted in to replace Gary in defense.

John Terry, 36, could also start the game in which Antonio will likely rotate his team as he has tough games coming-up against both Liverpool and Arsenal in the league to deal with very soon. Michy Batshuayi, 24, is expected to start the game as well for the home team as they look to shake things up against the Championship outfit.

Brentford boss Dean Smith, 50, will likely rest striker Scott Hogan, 24, who is expected to complete a transfer to West Ham United before the transfer window closes at the end of January. Dean will know that his team are not expected to take anything from this game but he will still be quietly confident of getting a replay at least.

The Bees will need Lasse Vibe, 29, and Romaine Sawyers, 25, to be on top form if they are going to take anything from this cup tie. Both players are more than capable of scoring but it remains to be seen if they have what it takes to score against one of the top teams in Europe just now.

Chelsea are still confident that they can win the league and they will not rule out the chance of securing the FA Cup also this season. They had their undefeated stretch bust by Tottenham in the league and Brentford will be tricky opponents. The Blues will need to be fully up for this cup tie or they could get unstuck.

