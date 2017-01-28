Arsenal Vs. Southampton Live Stream: Watch the FA Cup Online

REX/Shutterstock

This should be a great game. Arsenal take on Southampton in the FA Cup in a match that is very difficult to call. The tie takes place at St Mary’s Stadium on Jan. 28th so don’t miss any of the action and watch it all online here!

Arsenal will be hoping that they can progress to the next round of the tournament but they face a really tough trip away to Southampton before their name goes into the hat for the next round. These two sides are well matched so it will be difficult to call. Kickoff is at 12.30PM ET. WATCH ARSENAL VS. SOUTHAMPTON ONLINE HERE.

Arsene Wenger, 67, will be hoping that his team can hit top form in this cup tie. Arsenal will be without Granit Xhaka, 24, following his red card against Burnley, with the Gunners unlikely to appeal the midfielder’s dismissal.

However, Theo Walcott, 27, returns to the squad following a calf injury and the his colleague Danny Wellbeck, 26, is pushing for his first start following a long lay-off from a knee injury. The Gunners fans will be hoping that these two players will have the firepower to shoot down the Saints.

Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, 25, is a slight doubt with an ankle injury, as are Sofiane Boufal, 23, (knee) and Steven Davis, 31, (knock). Charlie Austin, 27, remains out until April with a shoulder injury. The home team will be in confident mood after they knocked Liverpool out of the EFL Cup at Anfield.

Saints fans will be hoping that the pace of the likes of Dusan Tadic, 28, and Jay Rodriguez, 27, will trouble Arsenal as they are two of the fastest players in the league. Although Arsenal are slight favorites nobody would be surprised if Southampton won this cup tie. They are playing with a ton of confidence right now and are a match for any team on their day.

Arsenal will take a large support with them to St Mary’s so there should be an amazing atmosphere inside the stadium. This is a tough one to call and there might be a replay needed to sort out these two teams before one of them goes into the next round of the competition.

HollywoodLifers, Do you think that Arsenal will knock Southampton out of the FA Cup? Let us know who you will be rooting for in this epic clash!

