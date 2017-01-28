Image Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Tyga are the definition of young love. So of course, all Kylie wants to do on her family vacation is hang out with the sexy boyfriend she brought along. Check out these steamy videos of Tyga and Kylie having a great time on their Costa Rican getaway with the fam.

Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27, are having an amazing time on vacation with her family in Costa Rice. But you would hardly know that the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is there thanks to some very sexy videos of the young couple enjoying some alone time together in paradise.

Kylie posted one clip captioned, “Jungle Bae,” that is an adorable GIF of the pair holding each other by some babbling water and jungle greenery. A bikini-clad Kylie is sweetly rubbing her face on Tyga who is sporting some red sunglasses and a black and red tank top as they both look into the camera. The other clip was a GIF of the two walking hand and hand in the gorgeous country.

Jungle Bae A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:36pm PST

Now, not to burst Kylie and Tyga’s romantic bubble, but there are other members of the family on vacation too! Kim Kardashian, 36, North West, 3, Saint West, 1, Kourtney Kardashian, 37, Mason Disick, 7, Penelope Disick, 4, Reign Disick, 2, Kris Jenner, 61, Corey Gamble, and Khloé Kardashian, 32 are there also! Kylie and Tyga even brought along Tyga’s adorable little boy King Cario, 4! And we’re sure that the huge family vacation (minus Kanye West and Scott Disick) is a real treat for everyone — even young lovers!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Tyga are having an amazing time on their vacation? Give us all your thoughts below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.